Final places remaining for iconic AJ Bell Great North 10k - how to sign up

With just over two weeks remaining until race day, organisers of the AJ Bell Great North 10k have announced that fewer than 500 places remain for this year’s event, which is set to be the largest edition to date.

The 2025 race will welcome up to 10,000 participants and will feature a revised city centre route. Runners will again pass several of Newcastle’s most recognisable landmarks, including the Tyne Bridge and Grey’s Monument, with this year’s event introducing a new start and finish location on the Great North Road.

Anna Thompson, Event Manager and Race Director, said: “We’re excited to be back with the popular City Centre route for the third year, and our biggest to date, with 10,000 runners joining us. The atmosphere is fantastic and really helps build the excitement in the lead up to the Great North Run, which takes place on Sunday, 7 September.

“Many people use the Great North 10k as a training opportunity ahead of the Great North Run, while anyone who missed a Great North Run place will enjoy getting the opportunity to run across the Tyne Bridge twice.

“The 10k city centre route showcases some of the most legendary sights in Newcastle and we’re pleased to offer a new start and finish line this year on the Great North Road.”

The AJ Bell Great North 10k is once again partnering with the Newcastle United Foundation, which promotes physical activity and well-being across the North East. As part of this collaboration, a dedicated "black and white wave" will be held on race day, with runners wearing Newcastle United-themed race numbers.

Participants can opt into this wave when registering.

In addition to the running route itself, the event will feature support from thousands of spectators, live music zones, and charity cheer points along the course. A live DJ will be stationed at the finish line to help celebrate runners' achievements. All finishers will receive an official event t-shirt and a commemorative medal.

The 2025 medal design highlights key Newcastle landmarks, including the Tyne Bridge, Grey’s Monument, and the Great North Museum: Hancock. Organisers say the medal aims to reflect the city's heritage and the significance of completing the 10k.

Open to runners of all abilities, the Great North 10k continues to be one of the North East’s leading mass participation sporting events. Sign up here: AJ Bell Great North 10k | 6 July 2025