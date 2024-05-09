Final push for Best of South Tyneside Awards nominees as latest sponsor revealed

South Tyneside College are one of the sponsors of the best of South Tyneside Awards.

It's almost that time again - the Best of South Tyneside Awards are just around the corner. And we're looking for YOU to help with nominations before the big event.

We’re proud to announce that South Tyneside College are again sponsoring the event, putting their name to the Best Performer of the Year category.

That follows on from the news of Barbour, Siemens, South Shields Council, Karbon Homes and Tivoli Services will also be sponsoring awards at the event, which will take place at the Clarion Hotel, Boldon on Thursday, June 20th, to celebrate all our finest businesses and all our local heroes in the county.

Speaking about backing the awards, a South Tyneside College spokesperson said: “South Tyneside College are proud to be part of the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again. We are particularly delighted to be sponsoring the 'Young Performer of the Year' at the Best of South Tyneside Awards, recognising the wealth of young talent in the borough.”

Nominations for the awards close this Monday - and details of how to put someone forward for an award are below.

How to nominate for the Best of South Tyneside Awards

The Best of South Tyneside Awards takes place next month.

To nominate simply visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bost-2024/

The closing date is Monday, May 13.