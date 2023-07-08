Finalists confirmed at the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023

The Shields Gazette, Sunderland Echo, Northumberland Gazette and News Post Leader are delighted to announce the finalists of our North East Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by Teesside University. All finalists will be invited to attend the glittering awards ceremony at Newcastle United on Thursday, July 13.

Our headline sponsor Teesside University said: “Teesside University is excited to see so many businesses and apprentices make it through as finalists, and as one of the region’s key apprenticeship providers we are delighted to be a headline sponsor of the North East Apprenticeship Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about supporting individuals and businesses to access the necessary skills to secure a more robust and diverse pipeline of work-ready talent that contributes to the growth, as well as the social and cultural success of our local and national economies. We do this by working closely with industry to develop future-focused apprenticeships, enriched by international academic excellence in research and innovation.

“Putting the needs of our apprentices first, we create inclusive pathways that provide the knowledge, experience and inspiration for them to develop as industry leaders.We look forward to seeing the winners announced at the awards celebrations on Thursday, July 13.”

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Maddison Autos Limited

Thomas Connelly Ltd

Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Tyne Coast College

Hays Travel

Learning Curve Group

Northumberland County Council

South Tyneside Homes

Diversity and Inclusion Programme of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside College

Hays Travel

Jordan Davies - Esh Construction

Northumberland County Council

Tom Hutchinson - Costain

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Apprenticeships New College Durham

Optimum Skills

Coach Core

Learning Curve Group

Mentor of the Year

Andrew Finnon - Equans

Paula McMahon - Sir Robert McAlpine

Robert Marsden - South Tyneside Homes

Tony Mills - FUJIFILM

Diosynth Biotechnologies

`Q1Wasim Collins - Coach Core/Lifetime Training

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New College Durham

Charlie Brown - Workshop Supplies NE

Harry Foster - Grace House North East

Jessica Oliver - Hays Travel

Lois Carling-Keeley - Your NRG Limited

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Amy Holt - Senstronics

Lauren Watson - Durham County Council

Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Civil Engineering

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University

Jessica Morgan - Gleeds

Joshua Chapman - Building Design Northern

Kate Chapman - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Katie Withers - Durham County Council

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Northumberland Skills

Joshua Chapman - Building Design NorthernKatie Withers - Durham County CouncilSam Casey - Gestamp TallentSam Cockcroft - EDF Renewables UK

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Army - 4 Brigade & HQ North East

Ellie Reynolds - Tudhoe Learning Trust

Eve Craig - South Tyneside Council

Katie Withers - Durham County Council

Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Connor Parker - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Craig Felton - Learning Curve Group

Emma Duffield - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Paul Wilson - RE:GEN Group

Ryan Sneyd - Equans

Tom Hutchinson - Costain

Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Engineering

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Shooter - Lionweld Kennedy

James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Leila Tiffin - Superior Recruitment Group

Molly Richardson - Hays Travel

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Eve Craig - South Tyneside Council

James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Marie Husthwaite - James Hall & Co Ltd