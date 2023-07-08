Finalists confirmed at the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023
The awards are being sponsored by Teesside University.
The Shields Gazette, Sunderland Echo, Northumberland Gazette and News Post Leader are delighted to announce the finalists of our North East Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by Teesside University. All finalists will be invited to attend the glittering awards ceremony at Newcastle United on Thursday, July 13.
Our headline sponsor Teesside University said: “Teesside University is excited to see so many businesses and apprentices make it through as finalists, and as one of the region’s key apprenticeship providers we are delighted to be a headline sponsor of the North East Apprenticeship Awards.
“We are passionate about supporting individuals and businesses to access the necessary skills to secure a more robust and diverse pipeline of work-ready talent that contributes to the growth, as well as the social and cultural success of our local and national economies. We do this by working closely with industry to develop future-focused apprenticeships, enriched by international academic excellence in research and innovation.
“Putting the needs of our apprentices first, we create inclusive pathways that provide the knowledge, experience and inspiration for them to develop as industry leaders.We look forward to seeing the winners announced at the awards celebrations on Thursday, July 13.”
SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Maddison Autos Limited
Thomas Connelly Ltd
Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Tyne Coast College
Hays Travel
Learning Curve Group
Northumberland County Council
South Tyneside Homes
Diversity and Inclusion Programme of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside College
Hays Travel
Jordan Davies - Esh Construction
Northumberland County Council
Tom Hutchinson - Costain
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Apprenticeships New College Durham
Optimum Skills
Coach Core
Learning Curve Group
Mentor of the Year
Andrew Finnon - Equans
Paula McMahon - Sir Robert McAlpine
Robert Marsden - South Tyneside Homes
Tony Mills - FUJIFILM
Diosynth Biotechnologies
`Q1Wasim Collins - Coach Core/Lifetime Training
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New College Durham
Charlie Brown - Workshop Supplies NE
Harry Foster - Grace House North East
Jessica Oliver - Hays Travel
Lois Carling-Keeley - Your NRG Limited
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Amy Holt - Senstronics
Lauren Watson - Durham County Council
Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Civil Engineering
Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University
Jessica Morgan - Gleeds
Joshua Chapman - Building Design Northern
Kate Chapman - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Katie Withers - Durham County Council
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Northumberland Skills
Joshua Chapman - Building Design NorthernKatie Withers - Durham County CouncilSam Casey - Gestamp TallentSam Cockcroft - EDF Renewables UK
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Army - 4 Brigade & HQ North East
Ellie Reynolds - Tudhoe Learning Trust
Eve Craig - South Tyneside Council
Katie Withers - Durham County Council
Matthew Dawson - Northumbria Healthcare NHS
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Connor Parker - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Craig Felton - Learning Curve Group
Emma Duffield - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Paul Wilson - RE:GEN Group
Ryan Sneyd - Equans
Tom Hutchinson - Costain
Tyler Wardle - Lumsden and Carroll Engineering
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Ellie Shooter - Lionweld Kennedy
James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Leila Tiffin - Superior Recruitment Group
Molly Richardson - Hays Travel
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Eve Craig - South Tyneside Council
James Finlay - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Marie Husthwaite - James Hall & Co Ltd
Molly Richardson - Hays Travel