Find out where the cheapest filling stations are for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:02 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

In South Tyneside, the average price for unleaded is around 134.7p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 147.9p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, February 25.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 140.7p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.

2. Asda, Boldon

At Esso, on York Avenue, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.

3. Esso, York Avenue

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 131.5p per litre and diesel cost 140.5p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.

4. Esso, Leam Lane

