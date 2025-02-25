Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

In South Tyneside, the average price for unleaded is around 134.7p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 147.9p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, February 25.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com.

2 . Asda, Boldon At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 140.7p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.

3 . Esso, York Avenue At Esso, on York Avenue, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.

4 . Esso, Leam Lane At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 131.5p per litre and diesel cost 140.5p per litre on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.