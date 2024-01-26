Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in South Tyneside will be able to drop off their excess waste at temporary disposal points as the impact caused by bin collection strikes continues.

South Tyneside Council has worked with its partners to provide nine drop-off points across the borough to make it easier for members of the public to dispose of their extra bagged household waste.

The skips will be available every day from Saturday, January 27, until Saturday, February 3, from 9am until 3.30pm.

These are all the locations for the temporary waste drop-off points:

Boldon Colliery – car park at The Shack, NE35 9AL.

– car park at The Shack, NE35 9AL. Hebburn – Hebburn Central car park to side, NE32 1AB.

– Hebburn Central car park to side, NE32 1AB. Hebburn – Clegwell Community Association, Mountbatten Avenue, NE31 2QP.

– Clegwell Community Association, Mountbatten Avenue, NE31 2QP. Horsley Hill – car park at rear of shops on Centenary Avenue, NE34 6RF.

– car park at rear of shops on Centenary Avenue, NE34 6RF. Jarrow – Tyne Street car park, NE32 3PR.

– Tyne Street car park, NE32 3PR. South Shields – Temple Park Centre car park, NE34 8QN.

– Temple Park Centre car park, NE34 8QN. South Shields – One Trinity Green side car park, not rear, NE33 1SA.

– One Trinity Green side car park, not rear, NE33 1SA. South Shields – Winchester Street car park, NE33 2PS.

– Winchester Street car park, NE33 2PS. Whitburn – car park behind Latimers, SR6 7NT.

The Council has stated that these locations have been identified to ensure there is adequate access for vehicles.

Residents are warned that these sites are for bagged domestic household waste only and not for the disposal of trade waste including asbestos, DIY waste and rubble, medical, flammable or hazardous materials, gas bottles or furniture items.

When the skips are full, they will be exchanged for an empty skip throughout the day, until 3.30pm.

If the skips are full, residents are asked not to leave waste at the side of them and instead, should return later in the day.

The local authority has confirmed that there will be no skips left in place overnight.

South Tyneside residents are advised to continue storing recyclable materials wherever they can or dispose of any excess at the Recycling Village.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “We know that these new drop-off sites will not meet the needs of every individual household, but we are committed to doing everything we can, within our power and capabilities, to minimise the impact of the ongoing action being taken by waste collection crews.

“These skips will support residents to dispose of waste from their own household, or their neighbour’s properties, so long as it is secured in bags.

“We appreciate that not everyone will be able to get to these drop-off points, which is why we would appeal for people to support their family, friends and neighbours wherever possible during these difficult times.

“We hope that this new temporary arrangement goes some way to help alleviate the burden on the people of South Tyneside. It’s just one of the measures we have put in place as part of our contingency planning. Please bear with us.

“Unfortunately, recent bad weather has exacerbated the situation with litter being strewn across the Borough. We are working with our partners to deal with this as soon as possible.”

GMB and Unite union members in the Council's Waste Department will return to work on Tuesday, January 30, following their latest round of industrial actions.