Fire crew release child who had been accidentally locked in car

Fire officers came to the rescue after a one-year-old girl was accidentally locked in a car.

A crew from South Shields station was called out earlier today after a mum accidentally locked the child in her car in the Horsley Vale area.

Watch manager Eddie Cooper said: "The mum was getting shopping out of the boot after she'd returned home but then she realised she had put the keys into the boot and the car was then locked.

"We managed to pop the window and then open the door to get the child out.

"Thankfully the child was full of smiles and were able to clear everything away afterwards."