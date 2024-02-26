Fire crews called out to a blaze at former South Shields pub over the weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a former South Shields pub on Saturday afternoon (February 24).
Firefighters received a call shortly after 3pm to reports that the Simonside Arms, on Newcastle Road, was on fire.
TWFRS dispatched four appliances to the scene, with the first crew arriving within six minutes of receiving the emergency call.
The fire crews deployed an aerial ladder platform to help extinguish the blaze, which took over an our to bring under control.
The Fire Service has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that there has been no reported injuries as a result of the incident.
Get a bespoke news round-up, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that four appliances were in attendance of a building fire on Saturday afternoon (24th February) on Newcastle Road in South Shields.
“The initial emergency call was received by our Control Room at 3.09pm, and our first crew was in attendance within six minutes
“An aerial ladder platform was required to help extinguish the fire. No persons were reported injured at the scene, and our team left the incident at 4.33pm once the fire had been safely extinguished.”
Plans to demolish the pub to make way for housing were rejected by South Tyneside Council earlier this month.
Councillors unanimously voted to reject the proposals, raising concerns over a new access road from Hyperion Avenue, the increased traffic it would lead to, and the loss of trees.