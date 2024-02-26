Fire crews called out to a blaze at former South Shields pub over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters received a call shortly after 3pm to reports that the Simonside Arms, on Newcastle Road, was on fire.

TWFRS dispatched four appliances to the scene, with the first crew arriving within six minutes of receiving the emergency call.

The Simonside Arms, on Newcastle Road, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

The fire crews deployed an aerial ladder platform to help extinguish the blaze, which took over an our to bring under control.

The Fire Service has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that there has been no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that four appliances were in attendance of a building fire on Saturday afternoon (24th February) on Newcastle Road in South Shields.

“The initial emergency call was received by our Control Room at 3.09pm, and our first crew was in attendance within six minutes

“An aerial ladder platform was required to help extinguish the fire. No persons were reported injured at the scene, and our team left the incident at 4.33pm once the fire had been safely extinguished.”