Fire crews called out to the Cleadon Hills to tackle a grass fire

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
Emergency crews were called to tackle grass fire in South Tyneside.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to the Cleadon Hills on Monday evening (April 7) following reports of a grass fire.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were called out at 6.28pm to the scene, near to the White Horse painting.

Firefighters were called to Cleadon Hills to extinguish a grass fire on Monday evening (April 7).Firefighters were called to Cleadon Hills to extinguish a grass fire on Monday evening (April 7).
Firefighters were called to Cleadon Hills to extinguish a grass fire on Monday evening (April 7). | Laurence Younger

It took crews around 45 minutes to extinguish the fire using beaters and back packs.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Monday evening (April 7), two fire appliances were in attendance of a grass fire in South Shields.

Fire crews used beaters and back packs to put out the fire.Fire crews used beaters and back packs to put out the fire.
Fire crews used beaters and back packs to put out the fire. | Laurence Younger

“The emergency call was received by our control room team at 6.28pm, and two crews were dispatched from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations to the incident located in the Cleadon Hills, near to the White Horse painting.

“The firefighters used beaters and back packs to help safely extinguish the fire.

“They left the scene at 7.16 p.m.”

