Fire crews called out to the Cleadon Hills to tackle a grass fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to the Cleadon Hills on Monday evening (April 7) following reports of a grass fire.
Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were called out at 6.28pm to the scene, near to the White Horse painting.
It took crews around 45 minutes to extinguish the fire using beaters and back packs.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Monday evening (April 7), two fire appliances were in attendance of a grass fire in South Shields.
“The emergency call was received by our control room team at 6.28pm, and two crews were dispatched from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations to the incident located in the Cleadon Hills, near to the White Horse painting.
“The firefighters used beaters and back packs to help safely extinguish the fire.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
“They left the scene at 7.16 p.m.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.