Fire crews called out to the Cleadon Hills to tackle a grass fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency crews were called to tackle grass fire in South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to the Cleadon Hills on Monday evening (April 7) following reports of a grass fire.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were called out at 6.28pm to the scene, near to the White Horse painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were called to Cleadon Hills to extinguish a grass fire on Monday evening (April 7). | Laurence Younger

It took crews around 45 minutes to extinguish the fire using beaters and back packs.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Monday evening (April 7), two fire appliances were in attendance of a grass fire in South Shields.

Fire crews used beaters and back packs to put out the fire. | Laurence Younger

“The emergency call was received by our control room team at 6.28pm, and two crews were dispatched from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations to the incident located in the Cleadon Hills, near to the White Horse painting.

“The firefighters used beaters and back packs to help safely extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They left the scene at 7.16 p.m.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.