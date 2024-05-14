Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called to attend the incident at the abandoned pub on Sunday evening.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) attended to a fire at a abandoned South Shields pub on Sunday, 12 May.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at Simonside Arms on Newcastle Road at 10.05pm on the evening of Sunday, 12 May where a fire broke out in the roof space.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their windows and doors locked due to large quantities of smoke.

TWFRS dispatched three appliances to the scene, with the first crew arriving within five minutes of receiving the emergency call.

The Simonside Arms, on Newcastle Road, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

The crews worked until 4.16am (Monday, 13 May) putting out the blaze to the roof.

The Fire Service has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that there has been no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

This is the second time the abandoned pub has been on fire with a prior incident taking place in February this year.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Sunday 12th May, three crews from South Shields Community Fire Station and Hebburn Tri-Station attended a building fire in South Shields.

“The emergency call was received at 10.05 pm, with the first fire appliance being on-scene at Newcastle Road within 5 minutes.

“The roof of the former two-storey commercial property was severely damaged in the blaze. No persons were reported.