Firefighters were called to the Port of Tyne just before 1.30pm on Saturday, July 8, after receiving reports of a fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) dispatched two appliances from South Shields Community Fire Station to the scene.

Fire crews discovered that the fire was caused by a small compressor that was alight in the open air.

Smoke could be seen rising from the Port of Tyne on Saturday, July 8.

The fire was swiftly extinguished and TWFRS has confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Saturday July 8th we responded to reports of a fire at the Port of Tyne in South Shields.

“Our Fire Control team received an emergency call at 1.27pm and two appliances from South Shields Community Fire Station were dispatched to the incident.

“Upon arrival on scene our firefighters discovered that the source of the fire was a small compressor alight in the open air.

“The crews used three breathing apparatus kits and a jet hose to tackle the blaze.