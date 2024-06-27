Fire crews remain on site 24 hours on from major Port of Tyne blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire fighters are still at the scene of a huge fire at the Port of Tyne.

Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) remain onsite at the Port of Tyne following a major blaze in what is understood to be a biomass warehouse.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon (June 26) after plumes of black smoke could be seen throughout South Tyneside.

In an update on Thursday, June 27, TWFRS have confirmed that crews are still onsite as they continue to dampen down the area.

Fire crews on an aerial platform tackling the blaze on Wednesday, June 26. | National World

Members of the public are also still being advised to keep their doors and windows closed as clouds of smoke could re-appear throughout the day.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Our crews have remained onsite at Tyne Dock to continue their firefighting actions throughout the night.

“We currently have two fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene of the incident.

“The exact cause of the fire is still to be determined, and any necessary investigations will be delivered once the incident has been brought to a full close.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen across South Tyneside as a result of the fire. | Dan Lake

“We are now classing the incident as a smouldering fire but with continuing activity on-site there could be the chance of some clouds of smoke re-appearing later in the day.

“Therefore we would still advise for people to keep their windows and doors closed for the time being until the end of the incident.

“A fire service presence will remain onsite as we continue to work alongside our partners and the site operators.”

Staff at the Port of Tyne have confirmed that the fire is under control and work will begin as soon as possible to make the warehouse safe.

A spokesperson for the Port of Tyne commented: “We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their co-operation as we seek to fully eliminate the risk of further fire and ensure the warehouse area is safe, and apologise for any disruption or inconvenience this causes anyone.

“Equally, we want to make sure they are kept aware of what is going on and why they might see more smoke.

“Moving the contents of the warehouse and cooling them is the safest and most expedient way of eliminating that risk and we appreciate the patience everyone is showing whilst the operation is undertaken.