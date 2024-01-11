Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has announced a "worrying" increase in kitchen fires across the region.

Firefighters in Tyne and Wear have released figures showing a rise in residential kitchen fires across the region.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has stated that a high percentage of the fires in which they attended were actually avoidable.

In comparison with incidents between October and December 2022 to October and December 2023, South Tyneside has seen an 11.1% rise in kitchen fires.

North Tyneside has seen the biggest increase in kitchen fires in the Tyne and Wear area, with 87.5% more incidents recorded over the time period.

Firefighters have reported an increase in kitchen fires across Tyne and Wear. Photo: TWFRS.

Other areas include Sunderland, which has reported a 50% increase, Newcastle has seen a 35.3% increase and in Gateshead, there has been a 25% increase.

It means that across the entire TWFRS area, there has been a 40.4% rise.

Firefighters have stated that the source of the fires are varied and include things such as combustible objects being positioned too close to a heat source, chip pans, deep fat fryers, faulty equipment, negligent use of equipment and more.

Shaun Kelly, Prevention Manager at TWFRS, is urging members of the public to take care when in the kitchen and not to leave cooking unattended.

He said: “With numerous appliances and heat sources, the kitchen remains the room with the most potential for being the source of a house fire in Tyne and Wear.

“Our figures show a worrying trend in kitchen fires across Tyne & Wear with most of the occurrences being avoidable.

"Whenever we see an increase in fires we urgently reach out to the public and try to make people aware of the particular risks.

“We urge residents to be careful in the kitchen. Don’t leave any cooking unattended, especially where hot oil is involved. Keep hobs and grill pans clean, and ensure the kitchen is clear of clutter and rubbish.