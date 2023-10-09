Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are warning members of the public that their homes could be destroyed if precautions are not taken.

It follows crews being called out during the early hours of Saturday, September 23, following reports of a blaze at an address in the town.

TWFRS were on the scene in a matter of minutes to tackle the blaze, with the occupants of the home having already escaped.

Once extinguished, firefighters found that the likely cause was down to a lithium ion battery pack on a child’s e-bike that had been in the kitchen.

It is believed that the lithium ion battery pack on a child’s e-bike caused the fire. Photo: TWFRS.

The blaze caused serious damage to the property, prompting TWFRS to take action and issue the warning.

Paul Russell, area manager at TWFRS, said: “Sadly there was significant damage to the kitchen and it quickly became evident the likely cause was the battery on an electric bike.

“If not looked after carefully, lithium ion batteries, like the one on this bike, can be very volatile and can lead to quick-spreading fires.

“It is really important that you don’t overcharge them, only use merchandise from reputable traders and don’t charge them while you’re asleep.

“Also make sure you don’t keep them in ways of exit routes so, in the event of the fire, you can escape safely.

“This was a great job by our firefighters, and we are glad the family are safe, but it is an important reminder for all those who own electric bikes or scooters.”