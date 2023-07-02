Fire service issues warning following a blaze at a Jarrow industrial estate

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are urging residents around the Bede Industrial Estate to keep their doors and windows shut.

The warning follows a large scale blaze on the industrial estate during the early hours of Sunday morning (July 2).

Fire crews were called to a fire on the Bede Industrial Estate. Photo: Google Maps.

TWFRS issued the advice to the public via their Twitter account.

The tweet said: “We are currently dealing with a large scale incident in Jarrow.

“We advise everyone to avoid the immediate area around Bede Industrial Estate and for local residents to keep their doors and windows shut.”

The cause of the fire is uncurrently unknown.

