Fire service issues warning following a blaze at a Jarrow industrial estate
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to members of the public following an incident in Jarrow.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are urging residents around the Bede Industrial Estate to keep their doors and windows shut.
The warning follows a large scale blaze on the industrial estate during the early hours of Sunday morning (July 2).
TWFRS issued the advice to the public via their Twitter account.
The tweet said: “We are currently dealing with a large scale incident in Jarrow.
“We advise everyone to avoid the immediate area around Bede Industrial Estate and for local residents to keep their doors and windows shut.”
The cause of the fire is uncurrently unknown.
The Shields Gazette has contacted TWFRS for further information.