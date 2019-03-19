Firefighters rescue day-old foal from mine shaft after young horse gets into trouble

Firefighters have rescued a day-old foal from a mine shaft after the young horse got stuck.

Crews used special winching gear and special techniques to bring the young horse back to safety.

The foal being rescued. Picture c/o County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue

Three crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue took part in the operation in a field near Medomsley, County Durham.

The service posted on its Facebook page: "Three crews from Consett and Bishop Auckland have rescued a day-old foal from a mine shaft in a field near Medomsley earlier today.

"Together with some expert advice from The Coal Authority, firefighters dug the hole a little wider and guided the foal into a rescue sling winching her to safety.

"Less than 24 hours old and yet to be named, the foal was then reunited with her very relieved mother.

"Once she had been checked over by a vet they were both released back to into the field. An awesome effort from everyone involved! #NotJustFires#EveryNeighHeroes"