Firefighters tackle blaze at disused pub in South Shields

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a disused former pub in South Shields.

Fire officers from South Shields and Hebburn fire stations were called out to the pub formerly known as The Red Duster, in Whiteleas Way, at 2.40pm today.

A spokesman for the fire service said it appeared entry to the property has been forced.

The "small" blaze was extinguished quickly.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "It appeared that entry had been forced into the premises through one of the side doors.

"There was a small fire within the property, which is under renovation.

"There were no people involved and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel."

The former pub has been taken over by Heron Foods, but has yet to reopen.