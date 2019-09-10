Firefighters use pan of water to tackle South Shields kitchen blaze

Firefighters fought a blaze in the kitchen of a South Shields flat with a pan of water.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 22:28
Three appliances were called to the fire in the kitchen of the first floor flat above a shop in Prince Edward Road shortly before 1pm today, Tuesday, September 10.

A toaster was destroyed by fire and the kitchen and the remainder of the flat were lightly damaged by fire and smoke.

The shop downstairs did not suffer any damage.