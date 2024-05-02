Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields will see the opening of a new traditional sweet shop this weekend paying tribute to a much loved business of the town.

Mr Swainston’s based on Westoe Road will be ran by John Gray and Sean Robinson bringing a whole range of traditional sweets and drinks to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a trip to Beamish, Sean and John were inspired to open up their own sweet shop and began planning their idea.

Toying over shop name ideas, they decided as the original Swainston’s sweet shop was so popular in the town they were keen to pay tribute to that and start a new adventure.

Inside new sweet shop, Mr Swainston's

The announcement on social media gained a lot of attention with comments and messages about how excited they were to hear of the shop opening.

John said: “From the start the interest has been there with people wanting to know when and where we were going to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to create memories that I had growing up of buying traditional sweets for the next generation.

“We’ve had people looking through the shop window and trying to come in the last few days as they can’t wait to see inside.”

The interior of the shop matches the pair’s vision of creating a Beamish feel about it as if it were a traditional sweetshop back in the 1900’s with vintage furniture and radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean added: “We want people to come along on opening day to see what we are all about and meet us and find out more about what we are doing.

“We’ve been running our Tik Tok channel and we’ve got people coming as far as Weston-super-Mare on Saturday just for our opening day. I think we are going to see queues outside the door come Saturday morning.”