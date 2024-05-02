A first look inside new sweet shop paying tribute to well loved Swainston's
South Shields will see the opening of a new traditional sweet shop this weekend paying tribute to a much loved business of the town.
Mr Swainston’s based on Westoe Road will be ran by John Gray and Sean Robinson bringing a whole range of traditional sweets and drinks to the town.
Following a trip to Beamish, Sean and John were inspired to open up their own sweet shop and began planning their idea.
Toying over shop name ideas, they decided as the original Swainston’s sweet shop was so popular in the town they were keen to pay tribute to that and start a new adventure.
The announcement on social media gained a lot of attention with comments and messages about how excited they were to hear of the shop opening.
John said: “From the start the interest has been there with people wanting to know when and where we were going to open.
“We wanted to create memories that I had growing up of buying traditional sweets for the next generation.
“We’ve had people looking through the shop window and trying to come in the last few days as they can’t wait to see inside.”
The interior of the shop matches the pair’s vision of creating a Beamish feel about it as if it were a traditional sweetshop back in the 1900’s with vintage furniture and radio.
Sean added: “We want people to come along on opening day to see what we are all about and meet us and find out more about what we are doing.
“We’ve been running our Tik Tok channel and we’ve got people coming as far as Weston-super-Mare on Saturday just for our opening day. I think we are going to see queues outside the door come Saturday morning.”
As well as the shop the business is also running online orders for sweet treats to be delivered to your door. To find out more visit https://www.mrswainstons.com/ Mr Swainston’s can be found on 106A Westoe Road, South Shields and will officially open to the public on Saturday, 4 May from 10am.