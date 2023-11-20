First look inside brand-new shop bringing 'sustainable clothes' to South Shields

HoodEx will sell sustainable clothing, with funds being used to support ex-offenders and people at risk of offending.

HoodEx CIC, has finally opened its doors to its new South Shields premises.

The community interest company which has been founded by ex-offender turned soldier, Ricky Gleeson, opened within South Shields bus interchange yesterday (Monday, November 20), making the huge move to a property after originally being a market stall.

The volunteer-led business is selling high-quality and branded sustainable clothing, with the funds going towards supporting the community, specifically ex-offenders or people at risk of offending, in exchange for the individuals volunteering to help run the shop.

Founder Ricky Gleeson said: “It’s been a lot of hard work and I can’t thank the people that helped me enough.”

He continued: “It’s going to be good for a lot of reasons from the sustainable fashion side of it, and also to provide experience to volunteers who might have been out of work for a while.”

Take a look at our gallery below of HoodEx’s brand-new South Shields premises.

Brands HoodEx will be selling branded items from the likes of Fred Perry and many more.