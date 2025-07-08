A team at South Tyneside District Hospital has carried out the first operation of its kind in the North East.

A first of its kind operation in the North East has taken place at South Tyneside District Hospital, during which a patient underwent a procedure which aims to keep them well and prevent bowel cancer.

South Tyneside District Hospital is a designated small bowel training centre - with the Trust previously being host to a research trial that uses artificial intelligence to flag areas of concern which could lead to bowel cancer.

The team performed a bowel endoscopy procedure, in this case a double balloon enteroscopy (DBE), carried out in conjunction with keyhole surgery.

This type of operation has only taken place a small number of times in a handful of locations across the UK - making it a first for the North East.

In this case, it was rare because the DBE was done in combination with keyhole surgery and by carrying it out at South Tyneside District Hospital, it meant that the patient didn’t need to travel to London for the operation.

From left: Redwin Evangelista, Deputy Manager of the South Tyneside District Hospital Endoscopy Unit, Zoe Clapham, Clinical and Operational Lead, Jemma Archbold Endoscopy Unit Manager, Dr Amit Chattree, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Er Winn Lim, Trust Doctor, and Don Emerson Pasco, Endoscopy Staff Nurse. | Other 3rd Party

The patient has a genetic syndrome called Peutz Jaeger Syndrome, which causes multiple large growths, known as polyps, to grow in the lining of the bowel.

These polyps can turn cancerous and frequently cause bowel blockages, so they need to be removed.

The surgery was carried out by Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Amit Chattree, Consultant Gastroenterologist surgeon Mr Shlok Balupuri, Consultant Anaesthetist Dr Darshen Boregowda, and endoscopy nurses Redwin Evangelista and Don Emerson Pasco.

Dr Chattree has expressed his pride in the team at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) for successfully carrying out the procedure in the borough.

He said: “The polyp removed in this patient was so large that it could not be removed with normal small bowel endoscopy safely.

“This was because there was a risk of causing a bowel tear and that can be life-threatening.

“This is why we combined it with a surgical procedure using keyhole surgery. It allowed us easier access to the polyp and for it to be removed safely without any risk of complication.

“It also meant we didn’t have to remove a section of the small bowel or cut into the small bowel. This could have resulted in complications and a long recovery period.

“This patient was able to go home without any issues the next day, which is great news for them. Because this hospital is close to home, they did not have to face any extra travel while they were recovering.

“This is a great achievement as the procedure undertaken is very complex and is only performed in very small numbers in a handful of centres in the UK.

“I am very proud of the team.”

By carrying out a DBE, it means diagnosis and treatments can be made which previously would not have been possible.

It also means that people do not need surgery as they used to before the technology was brought into use.

Dr Sean Fenwick, Director of Operations at the Trust, added: “It is outstanding news we have not only carried out this operation for the first time here in the North East, but have been able to do it closer to home for this patient.

“That will have made their experience and recovery all the better.

“This and the work of our Endoscopy teams is one of many areas of work which makes the care we offer stand out not just regionally, but nationally.

“It’s also just one example of how we are leading across lots of different areas and have the expertise to carry out specialist treatment to care of our patients.”

STSFT’s Endoscopy Units were hailed as being exemplar in their field last year following an inspection by the Royal College of Physicians.

The departments at South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital carry out more than 10,000 procedures each year.

For more information about he Endoscopy care offered by STSFT, visit: https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/services/endoscopy-services.

