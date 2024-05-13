Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fishing club has recorded success in its first year.

A South Tyneside fishing club has spoken of its success in its first year as it looks for more members.

RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club was formed in December 2022 ahead of the season beginning in 2023.

Just over a year on and now into its second season, the club has seen achieved so much in a short space of time.

Throughout its first year the club raised £1055 for the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade in an overnight 12 hour match. The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade attended on the night to accept the money and take some pictures for social media.

RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club

The club which has 23 adult members and five junior members has official matches every two weeks on a Sunday and has several competitions built into its yearly main league with prizes and trophies to be won. Once a fortnight the club has a training and development match where all members can train and learn new techniques.

The matches are not just about fishing but about learning new skills, and socialising while working towards a prize table. Mark Davison, Owner of Rigs N Bits Newcastle and founder RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club said: “The banter and atmosphere at club matches is absolutely fantastic. The club has already received a £1000 donation and asked for all members to be provided with a free club hoody.

“The club has sponsorship but we have also had prizes from companies who are not sponsors but like how the club is developing and asking that the prizes be added to the seasons prize table.

“It is fantastic that all members can be trained but very rewarding seeing the juniors doing well, taking part and having fun while learning some life skills.”

Club member and Hebburn businessman Steve Best added: “My wife and children are over the moon that I have found this club and the perfect sport that works for my mental health.

“I thought all clubs would be the same, too challenging and competitive however this was not the case.

“The organisation of the club and the support from team members has been fantastic and the work put in from Mark is unbelievable, I've coached kids football myself and I know it is very time consuming using your own free time, just as well Mark is passionate about the sport and the club.”

RNB Anglers United is open to all however spaces are limited. Juniors need to be accompanied by their parent at all matches and training sessions. Whether you’re new to fishing or have been fishing for years the club provides an exciting and diverse environment to get safely involved in an exciting sport. Membership is £20 for the year.