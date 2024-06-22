Flights from Newcastle International Airport to Iceland announced for Winter 25/26
Jet2 has announced a new programme of flights connecting Newcastle to Iceland for those wanting to experience the Northern Lights.
For Winter 25/26, the airline will fly twice-weekly (Wednesday and Sunday) from Newcastle International Airport from 26th October to 23rd November and 22nd February to 1st April 2026.
Stays are available at key period over the Winter season, including over the October half-term, February half-term and just before Easter.
The flights have been perfectly timed for those wanting to see the Northern Lights and experience the natural wonders of Iceland.
Travellers will have the opportunity to explore the world’s most northernmost capital, Reykjavik, volcanic landscapes and the beautiful night skies.
Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit. These package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik. In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are also available to purchase.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Newcastle International Airport for Winter 25/26.
“The programme has been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across the region, and it offers fantastic choice.
“The dazzling beauty of Iceland, coupled with the award-winning benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this programme will be another resounding success from Newcastle International Airport, and we will see more customers than ever before visiting this breathtaking destination.”
