Food and drink festival to return to South Shields’ Bents Park this weekend

The Great North Feast In The Park is returning to South Shields’ Bents Park this weekend, offering food, drink, entertainment and much more.

The food and drink festival will be set up in the park on Saturday, May 27 and will remain in place until Monday, May 29 providing South Tyneside with delicious food and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with many food and drink vendors, festival attendees can also expect to find live music performances and children’s fairground rides - making the event fun for all of the family.

The event is completely free to attend, and given that it will be held in an outdoor space, dogs are also welcome to join in on the fun - with vendors specialising in doggy treats such as Doggy Delish in attendance.

The Great North Feast In The Park will begin at 11am and will end at 6pm each day.

A whole list of different, unique food and drink vendors will be in attendance. The line-up consists of Hatch76, Tandoori Naan Hut, Deli Churros UK, Twisted Chick, The Brownie Bar, Ringtons, Geordie Banger Co, Oh My Nosh, and so many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be wellness stalls such as The Serenity Wellness Centre, and South Shields candle company The Stray Candle Co, providing the event with something for everyone.

The event will return to South Shields’ Bents Park once again during the summer school holidays, arriving through the week on Wednesday, August 26 and remaining until Friday, August 28.

The food festivals in Bents Park have become a popular fixture in South Tyneside's events calendar

Bents Park is also known for hosting the South Tyneside Festival Summer Concerts , which will begin this year with The Vamps on Sunday July 9, before the likes of Jason Donovan and Boyzlife taking to the South Shields stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad