These sites were not rated well following their most recent inspections.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either one or two stars out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

The Rose and Crown in South Shields has a zero star rating following an inspection in February 2024. It is the only local site without a star.

The Rose and Crown in South Shields has a zero star rating following an inspection in February 2024. It is the only local site without a star.

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022. Photo: Google

Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

