Foodies rejoice as South Tyneside Restaurant Week is set to return this autumn
Fantastic food and great offers are on the way as South Tyneside Restaurant Week is set to return.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that South Tyneside Restaurant Week wil return to the borough later this month.
The week-long event will run from Monday, October 23, until Sunday, October 29, with some of the best cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars in the borough taking part.
Restaurant Week gives food lovers the chance to enjoy a wide range of cuisines at a special discounted price.
Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, has welcomed the return of Restaurant Week for 2023.
She said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back Restaurant Week, celebrating the Borough’s vibrant hospitality trade and encouraging people to support local businesses.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the fantastic venues across our towns and villages, and with everything from traditional seaside fayre and hearty pub classics to Italian cuisine and sweet treats, it’s a chance to get people excited to dine out and try something new.”
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that more than 40 eateries will be taking part in this year’s event, with each restaurant offering a one-off set menu or special item.
These are set to differ from any other promotional deal that the restaurants offer and have been launched especially for Restaurant Week.
Some of the restaurants taking part include Bella’s Bar and Bistro at The Customs House, Davinci’s Italian, Eaststreet19, Frydays, Kuzey, Mio’s, Star of India, The Black Horse, SeaChange Café, and more.
Anyone wanting to take advantage of the Restaurant Week’s offerings need to contact the participating business direct and request the Restaurant Week menu when booking a table.
For a full list of venues and menus, visit: www.southtynesiderestaurantweek.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on Facebook, follow @STynesideEvents on Twitter.