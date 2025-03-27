Football legend Gazza paid a visit to Preston's Spud Bros - but what was the verdict?
It’s not every day a former England football legend pays a visit to an iconic potato tram.
However, this is exactly what happened recently when Paul Gascoigne, 57, aka Gazza visited Preston’s Spud Bros’ hot potato tram at the Flag Market.
The football legend was in town last week for his live tour - An Afternoon with “GAZZA”, held last Sunday where he discussed his life story at The Club at Lostock Hall.
What was the verdict?
The Newscastle native opted to try one of Preston’s oldest delicacies - some parched peas.
When asked what he thought, he replied: “That’s lovely!”
