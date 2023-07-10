Take a look at this former South Tyneside church that comes with an incorporated three-bedroom terraced house.

If you’re looking for a commercial property in South Tyneside that has the potential to be converted into a variety of different uses, then this could be the one for you.

The former Westoe Methodist Church has sat empty since it closed for good in 2022 and is now on the market for £220,000.

The property features a number of its original features from when the building was used as a place of worship, including a number of stained-glass windows.

The property is listed by Andrew Craig. The listing description reads: “This is a substantial building built in Gothic style around the turn of the 20th century and presents as a redundant former Methodist Church.

“There is an additional benefit of a two storey terraced house which has been connected internally to the church although originally it most likely would have offered accommodation of entrance lobby, entrance hall, two reception rooms, kitchen and utility room to the ground floor and three bedrooms w.c. to the first floor.

“There is access to some limited outdoor space from the house and it is thought to share some linked utilities with the church.

“Overall the property could be converted back to a single dwelling (subject to relevant planning approvals).”

Property Summary:

Price: £220,000.

Location: Birchington Avenue, South Shields, NE33.

Agent: Andrew Craig.

1 . Westoe Methodist Church The property is on Birchington Avenue, South Shields, NE33 Photo: Andrew Craig Photo Sales

2 . Entrance The entrance hall. Photo: Andrew Craig Photo Sales

3 . Place of worship The last use for the building was as a place of worship. Photo: Andrew Craig Photo Sales

4 . Original features Some of the original features, including stained-glass windows remain at the property. Photo: Andrew Craig Photo Sales