Force-wide crackdown on crime by Northumbria Police a success

A haul of drugs, weapons and two stolen jet skis have been seized as part of a new force-wide crackdown to detect and disrupt crime.

Operation Redwood was launched this week, where dedicated teams of officers were tasked with getting ahead of anticipated rises in specific types of crime across Northumbria.

The activity is led by the Operations Department, which is made up of the Force’s Motor Patrols and Operation Dragoon teams, Firearms Support Unit (FSU), Dog and Mounted Sections as well as Metro, Airport and Marine officers.

At key identified times, the team alongside Special Constabulary volunteers take coordinated action to tackle issues that are affecting our local communities.

This week, officers recovered stolen cars, motorcycles and jet skis, as well as drugs, weapons and cash believed to be associated with criminality.

Ten suspects have been arrested, while 11 others will appear in court for a range of offences.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “Operation Redwood is all about hitting criminals hard, preventing and disrupting their activity so that we can ultimately continue to protect our communities.

“It will see dedicated resources working together to tackle the issues most important to our communities in their area – whether that’s anti-social behaviour and associated disorder, serious violence, vehicle crime or drug supply.

“We will be identifying anticipated rises in key crime types and emerging issues and getting ahead of these by taking decisive and coordinated action to prevent incidents from taking place and bringing those who do commit offences to justice.

“This will be a rolling operation and I’m absolutely delighted with the early impact. I’d like to thank everyone involved this week for their tenacity and determination – and the results speak for themselves.

“We’ve already made a number of arrests, located a haul of suspected stolen property – including vehicles – as well as recovered weapons and quantities of illicit drugs.

“As part of Operation Redwood, we are committed to continuing to make a real, tangible difference.”

To keep informed with Operation Redwood activity in your area, please sign up to Northumbria Police’s messaging platform, Northumbria Connected.

