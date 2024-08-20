Forensics and real-life crime scenes - 'Murder: Staged Live' show lands in South Shields
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new true crime talk, titled ‘Murder: Staged Live’ is set to come to South Shields later this year as part of its UK-wide tour.
The show will be at the Customs House on Friday, September 27, and will be hosted by Cheish Merryweather, a research psychologist and psychopathy expert.
The two-hour long talk will give audiences a look into in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before.
Speaking ahead of the show, Cheish has given an insight into what people can expect from Murder: Staged Live.
She said: "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.
“'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth.
“There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."
True crime fans in the North East can catch on the show on the following dates:
- Friday, September 27: Customs House, South Shields.
- Friday, September 28: The Majestic Theatre, Darlington.
- Saturday, January 11 2025: The Alnwick Playhouse, Alnwick.
- Thursday, January 16 2025: The Town Hall, Bishop Auckland.
People wanting to see the show are urged to get their tickets fast, with previous North East shows all selling out.
You can get tickets for Murder: Staged Live in South Shields by visiting: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/crime-viral-murder-staged/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.