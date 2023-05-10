Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison shares ‘confidence boosting’ tip

Reality TV star, author and presenter Vicky Pattison has shared a fashion top tip with her 5.3 followers on Instagram.

The 35-year-old took to the social media platform to advertise a breast tape, which involved a getting ready video.

The video showed Vicky showering, putting on make-up and hair rollers, and selecting an outfit which was a low-cut zebra print dress.

Vicky then advertised Perky Pear breast tape, which she described as “amazing.”

On the Instagram reel, Vicky captioned the post : “I am all for a bit of confidence lasses but sometimes we just need a little helping hand - a slick of lippy, a great dress or a little lift 😂 Courtesy of @perkypearofficial 😂💕🍐”

She further advertised the breast lifting product, saying: “Summer is fast approaching lasses and if you want to be able to embrace all of the gorgeous fashion regardless of your boob size I HIGHLY recommend you invest in some @perkypearofficial original lift and shape tape! The results are AMAZING - as you can see from my little reel! 😂🍐”

Vicky’s followers were quick to compliment the star on her figure, as well as praising the advertised product. One person wrote: “Vicky honestly the confidence these videos would have given me in my teens with boobs I was sure no one else had is unending. Thank you for showing everyone this side of you it’s truly so helpful” to which Vicky replied: “you’re so welcome gorgeous 😍”.