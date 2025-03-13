Former Look North presenter Jeff Brown to bring stage show to North East theatres

The cast of Jeff Brown’s The Bench has been revealed.

Former BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown is set to bring his stage show, The Bench, to theatres and venues across the North East - with the cast line up now announced.

The production is described as a “moving and humorous” play about love, loss, and football.

It is set to begin a tour of the North East and Cumbria on Thursday, May 22, and concludes on Saturday, June 21, at The Customs House, in South Shields - with an early version of the show having premiered there in 2023.

There will also be a stop for the show at Monkwearmouth Academy, in Sunderland, where Jeff attended school.

The cast for the show includes Jason Njoroge, Hannah Marie Davis, Abigail Lawson, Dan Howe and David Nellist - with Jeff expressing his delight for the actors on display.

He said: “This cast embodies everything we hoped for – talent, passion, and a deep understanding of the characters’ journeys, and I can’t wait to see them bring The Bench to life.

“On the surface, it’s a boy-meets-girl story, but there’s so much more beneath it – themes of poverty, racism, and searching for your place in the world.

“Even the title has layers of meaning, from where the characters meet to Adi’s struggles on the substitutes’ bench, and the feeling that both of them are waiting for their chance.

“It’s a play packed with humour and heart, and if it can spark conversations and bring people together, then that’s something really special.”

The Bench tells the story of Vicky (Hannah Marie Davis), a single mother who is struggling with the pressures of daily life, and Adi (Jason Njoroge), a young footballer who is trying to find his place both on and off the pitch.

Their paths cross during an unexpected meeting on a park bench, which reveals shared struggles and hope.

An early version of The Bench premiered at the Customs House, in South Shields, back in 2023. | Wycombe 89 Media

Carole Wears, of CaroleW Productions and co-producer of The Bench, has expressed her joy at being able to share the production with audiences.

She commented: “We’re beyond excited to share The Bench with audiences.

“It’s a play brimming with emotion that tackles big themes with humour and a touch of football magic. But you don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy it - this is a story about people, about life’s ups and downs, and about finding connection in the most unexpected places.

“We want audiences to come along, have a brilliant night out, and experience the kind of theatre that stays with you after the final whistle.

“This production is part of CaroleW Productions commitment to making theatre with heart, right here in the North East of England.”

For the full tour dates for The Bench, visit: https://www.carolewproductions.com/the-bench.