Former Newcastle United winger jailed for drunken attack on 60-year-old woman

Former Newcastle United footballer Marcus Maddison has been jailed for 20 months after attacking a 60-year-old woman in Darlington

The court heard the winger- who has also played for Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Darlington- verbally abused the woman before throwing cheesy chips at her and punching her in the face.

Marcus Maddison.

Maddison was wearing a large “oversized” ring at the time of the punch which the Recorder described as ‘a weapon.’

The incident happened in September after Maddison and a friend left a Darlington club at 3am to head to a kebab shop in Duke Street.

It was here that Maddison got into an argument with two women – a mother and a daughter.

When his friend asked Maddison to come home, he refused and continued the confrontation, telling the woman “if you come near me I’ll pelt these chips at you.”

Former Peterborough United footballer Marcus Maddison has been jailed. Photo: Joe Dent.

Maddison did then throw his cheesy chips at the women before falling over, getting back up to punch the woman in the face.

The 29-year-old began his career at Newcastle United in 2012 after rising through the academy, however, he didn’t play a senior game for the club.

He was loaned to Blyth Spartans in the same year, scoring once in two appearances, before being released by the Magpies in 2013. Maddison then joined Gateshead for a season, before joining Peterborough.

North-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at the earliest opportunity Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on June 20 and was given a third off his 30-month sentence as credit.

Recorder Paul Reid, who handed down Maddison his sentence, said: “You were perfectly capable of walking away – and your friend told you to do just that – but you refused.

Maddison played for Peterborough between 2014-2020 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“This was a spontaneous assault, albeit horrific in its nature… (the ring) it was a weapon.”

Having just signed to Darlington in the June of 2022, Maddison’s contract was terminated days after the attack- making only five appearances for the club. At the time this was said to be “by mutual consent.”

Prior to sentencing, Darlington released a statement, which read: “The club were made aware of an alleged incident and conducted an immediate disciplinary investigation.

“After discussions with the player concerned the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract with immediate effect at that time.