Later this month will see the launch of a new veterans breakfast club in Hebburn.

It is a nationwide initiative which sees former servicemen and women come together for a chance to connect with fellow veterans, share their experiences and access support over breakfast.

The new club launching at Hebburn is being set up by Peter Watt who served in the Royal Navy.

Peter spent six years serving in the Royal Navy before leaving in 2010 and spent time serving in Iraq.

Now Peter hopes to bring veterans together with the launch of the veterans breakfast club.

With nothing similar running in the Hebburn or Jarrow area Peter knew he needed to create something for veterans who may not be able to travel to other initiatives in Cleadon or South Shields.

He said: “I want it to be more than just a breakfast club. It’s going to be somewhere where people can have a chat with each other and get support if needed.

“I want those who come to the club to build friendships with each other that develop outside of the breakfast club.

The breakfast club will officially launch on Saturday, 24 February at The Longship in Hebburn from 10am until 12pm.

South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe, Armed Forces Champion Paul Dean and Steffen Peddie from the comedy series Hebburn will celebrate the launch of the breakfast club. It is hoped the veterans breakfast club will run twice a month.