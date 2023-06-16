Former South Shields primary school teacher awarded MBE for services to education

Professor Lynne McKenna, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society at the University of Sunderland, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Professor McKenna, from East Boldon, joined the University in 2015 at Head of the School of Education before being appointed as Dean in 2018.

She studied at the University of Sunderland and graduated with a BEd (Hons) in 1991, before starting her career in a primary school in South Shields.

Professor Lynne McKenna has been awarded an MBE for services to education.

Speaking about receiving the MBE, Professor McKenna said: “I’m truly honoured to receive this award, but I share it with so many talented, inspirational and dedicated colleagues across school and university sectors.

“I wholeheartedly believe in the transformative power of education, having experienced this for myself entering higher education as a mature student at Sunderland Polytechnic in 1987.

“It has been a privilege to work in education over the past 32 years, first as a teacher in schools across the north-east and then subsequently in initial and post-qualifying teacher education in universities.”

“To be Dean at the University of Sunderland – the University which gave me the platform to launch my career - has been and continues to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my working life.”

As Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society at the University of Sunderland, Professor McKenna is responsible for the strategic direction and development of two large academic Schools; the School of Education and the School of Social Sciences.

Sir David Bell, the vice-chancellor and chief executive of the University, has praised Professor McKenna for her work over the years that has led to her being awarded an MBE.

He commented: “I am delighted that Lynne McKenna has been recognised through the award of an MBE for her outstanding contribution to education.

“Over a long and distinguished career, she has transformed the lives of thousands, more recently here at the University of Sunderland where she has been an inspirational leader to trainee teachers, social workers and others, as well as to her colleagues.

“Lynne’s popularity and standing will be evident as colleagues across our institution will be delighted for her and her family.