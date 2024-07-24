Former South Shields soldier jailed for historic child sex attacks

A police mugshot of sex offender David Stoker. | Northumbria Police

A former soldier has been jailed for sex offences he carried out more than two decades ago.

David Stoker targeted two schoolgirls in separate attacks in the 1990s.

The 61-year-old, of Delaval Court, South Shields, South Tyneside, denied four charges of indecent assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year.

One of the victims described her ordeal as "horrific" and said it changed the course of her life.

The other said what happened to her was "traumatic" and has left her wary and "never entirely at ease".

Mr Recorder Anthony Hawks today (TUES) jailed Stoker for four years and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

The recorder said: "Sexual offences on children have a catastrophic affect and can ruin people's lives. That is why it is such a serious and pernicious offence."