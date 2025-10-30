Former Sunderland AFC footballer set to open South Shields’ first padel centre

Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:35 GMT
The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025
The world’s fastest-growing major sport is coming to South Shields.

Former Sunderland AFC footballer Joleon Lescott is set to open the first padel centre in South Shields on Saturday, November 8.

Padel Project UK has announced that it will be opening the brand-new club at South Shields Westoe Rugby Club, on Dean Road.

The new venue features five state-of-the-art floodlit courts, on-site racket hire, entry, intermediate and advanced-level coaching, social padel sessions, and more.

With squash and tennis clubs already operating at the site, the new addition will complete the offering of leading racquet sports in South Shields.

The new padel courts at South Shields Westoe Rugby Club.placeholder image
The new padel courts at South Shields Westoe Rugby Club. | Other 3rd Party

Organisers have confirmed that there is no membership fee and online bookings are open to all members of the public.

Ben Farthing, Club Manager, Padel Project UK South Shields, has expressed his excitement at being able to welcome everyone to the new club.

He said: “I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new South Shields club.

“We have such an entertaining launch day programme, and such a great set of coaching and social activities in the weeks to follow.”

Former Sunderland AFC footballer Joleon Lescott will officially open the courts on November 8.placeholder image
Former Sunderland AFC footballer Joleon Lescott will officially open the courts on November 8. | Other 3rd Party

Neil Stephenson, of South Shields Westoe Rugby Club, has welcomed the addition of the new racquet sport to the South Shields venue.

He added: “We’re delighted to welcome Padel Project UK to to our sporting family.

“It’s brilliant to see another inclusive and social sport being introduced for our members and the wider community.

“It’s a great fit for the spirit of our club.”

Joleon Lescott will be at the free launch event on Saturday, November 8, between 11am and 3m.

To celebrate the opening, Padel Project UK has stated that the event will feature exhibition matches, taster sessions, as well as food and drinks.

The programme includes:

For more information and to book the padel courts at South Shields Westoe Rugby Club, visit: https://padelprojectuk.com/south-shields.

