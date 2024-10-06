Former Sunderland AFC player set to sign copies of her new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sunderland AFC, Leeds, Arsenal, Manchester City and England player is set to host a book signing.

Football legend Steph Houghton is set to appear at Waterstones, in Sunderland city centre, where she will be signing copies of her upcoming memoir, Leading From The Back.

Her new book recounts her journey from developing a love for football as a girl in Sunderland before she went on to shape the women’s game as captain of her country.

Starting her footballing journey at Sunderland AFC, Steph moved to Leeds Carnegie (now Leeds United Women FC), before signing for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Steph Houghton is set to sign copies of her upcoming memoir at Waterstones, in Sunderland city centre. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 36-year-old also won 121 caps for The Lionesses throughout her career and represented Great Britain at two different Olympic games.

Steph made history at the London 2012 Olympics when she become the first player to score for the women’s Team GB football team.

The former Lioness retired from football in May 2024 after spending ten years at Manchester City and was soon inducted into the Football Museum’s Hall of Fame.

Speaking ahead of the event, Waterstones Sunderland manager Yolanda Smith commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to host Steph.

“It's always exciting for the city when events like this come round.

“We had a fantastic response when Jordan Henderson came along and I know it'll be exactly the same for Steph.”

The signing event will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 5pm at the Waterstones Sunderland store, based in The Bridges Shopping Centre.

Entry to the signing is via ticket only, with places limited.

Tickets are priced at £25 each (which includes the price of the book) and can be purchased online via: https://www.waterstones.com/events/meet-steph-houghton-at-waterstones-sunderland/sunderland.