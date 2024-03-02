News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Former West Boldon postmaster warns of suicide risk during compensation 'battle'

An ex-West Boldon postmaster has warned issued a warning to the government.
By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A former West Boldon postmaster has warned the government that some vulnerable sub-postmasters could be at risk of suicide.

Chris Head, who was one of the youngest postmasters in the country when he took over the West Boldon Post Office in 2006, aged 18, issued the warning due to the slow pace of compensation payments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It relates to the Post Office Scandal, in which postmasters were accused of fraud and theft due to failings with a faulty Horizon IT system.

Chris only experienced minor losses for the first seven years until in September 2014, when the system stated that the till was around £40,000 down. By November the shortfall had reached £88,098.

Former West Boldon postmaster Christopher Head has warned the government over the suicide risk to vulnerable postmasters while they wait for compensation. Photo: NationalWorld.Former West Boldon postmaster Christopher Head has warned the government over the suicide risk to vulnerable postmasters while they wait for compensation. Photo: NationalWorld.
Former West Boldon postmaster Christopher Head has warned the government over the suicide risk to vulnerable postmasters while they wait for compensation. Photo: NationalWorld.

From February 2015, Christopher was questioned three times by the Post Office and his home was searched.

After five months the case was dropped, but bosses still insisted he pay the outstanding £88,098.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris has campaigned tirelessly for the Government to clear the victims of the scandal and to fully compensate everyone affected by it.

Throughout their campaign for justice and compensation, some postmasters went to prison and others sadly took their own lives.

NationalWorld, the parent company of the Shields Gazette, has revealed that Chris, now aged 36, met with the Post Office Minister, Kevin Hollinrake, to raise concerns around victims' mental health.

Now Chris has highlighted that he wants more safeguarding checks to be put in place when compensation is offered to those affected by the scandal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters

Speaking to NationalWorld, Chris commented: “I’m concerned about a small number of sub-postmasters.

“If you make that offer to them, not knowing that they might kill themselves.

“Some of them have gone to prison, some of them have lost their homes, some of them have family members who don’t speak to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are still a long way away from full and fair compensation - that’s just not happening.

“This is like one big war - I’m having to battle for everything.”

In January, Chris revealed to the Shields Gazette that he is still tens-of-thousands of pounds out of pocket, with the Government's GLO Compensation Scheme not going far enough to reimburse him and many others.

He has stated that he was only offered around 15% of the full amount that he had claimed for.

Related topics:GovernmentPostmasterPost Office scandalKevin HollinrakeNationalWorldShields GazettePost OfficeFraud