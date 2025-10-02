Formerly 'inadequate' South Tyneside nursery gets new Ofsted rating

Google

A Jarrow nursery has received praise from Ofsted after making major improvements in just a few months, moving from an ‘Inadequate’ to a ‘Good’ rating following a recent inspection.

Inspectors visited the setting on 4 September 2025 and noted a “lovely atmosphere” where children “play and learn together” in a welcoming and nurturing environment. Staff were commended for helping children feel “settled and secure,” offering cuddles, encouragement and reassurance.

“There is a strong emphasis on helping children to understand their emotions,” the report said. “When children say they are feeling sad, staff ask their friends what they could do to help them to feel happy again.”

Staff were also praised for promoting kindness and respect, with inspectors noting: “Children are helpful and show consideration towards others. They beam with pride when staff praise them for this.” Managers said that teaching respect and kindness is “at the heart of the nursery.”

The learning environment was described as “stimulating,” offering a wide range of carefully chosen resources. Activities such as painting, imaginative play, and using play dough were highlighted for supporting creativity and physical development.

While the outdoor area was not in use during the inspection, children enjoyed fresh air and exercise during a walk to a local park, where they “giggled with delight” and developed their physical skills on playground equipment.

Inspectors praised the nursery’s curriculum and the significant progress made since the last inspection in April 2025. “The managers have implemented significant improvements... and continue to review and evaluate their practice,” the report noted. Staff were said to feel “valued” and actively contribute ideas.

Children’s communication and language development is “central to the nursery’s curriculum,” with staff giving children time to respond to questions and supporting those who need extra help. Mealtimes were described as “highly sociable,” with a “lovely variety of healthy options” now offered, including crunchy vegetables linked to a dinosaur-themed activity.

While many aspects of the provision were praised, inspectors said the nursery could further improve by enhancing mathematics opportunities during daily routines such as snack time and story sessions. “Staff do not always take advantage of opportunities to develop children's mathematical vocabulary,” they reported.

Record-keeping also requires refinement. “Sometimes, records are not organised as efficiently or consistently as they could be,” though inspectors noted managers had “already identified ways this can be improved.”

Parental feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with parents valuing daily diaries and the support offered by staff on topics such as toilet training.

The nursery’s strong links with local schools and understanding of the community were also highlighted as helping children prepare for future learning