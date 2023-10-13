Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Carlisle, the founder of The Great North Dog Walk has been honoured for his work with three awards at regional and national level.

The Great North Dog Walk started out in 1990 as a small event and has grown year upon year and is now recognised at the Worlds Largest Dog Walk by Guinness World Records with over 30,000 dogs taking part.

The walk starts off at The Leas, South Shields covering a three-mile route along the coast.

Over the years the event has raised millions for charitable causes.

The former teacher's work has been recognised in the Pet Products and Services Awards 2023, hosted by LUXlife magazine for the following awards:

"Charity Dog Walking Event of The Year 2023" - UK

"Best Community Mental Health & Animal Awareness Dog Walking Event 2023" - Northern England

"Most Inspiring Dog Charity Founder 2023" - UK

Tony Carlisle with the running dog

A ceremony at South Shields Town Hall took place to celebrate Tony's achievements where he was joined by sponsor Stan Yanetta of Stan's Autos who is known for his charity work and South Tyneside Mayor, Councillor John Gerard McCabe.

Tony said: "To achieve the Northern award would of just of been enough for me but receiving the the two national ones really means a lot.

"I was recently referred to as the Brendan Rodgers of the Great North Dog Walk by a local publican - a true accolade in itself."

"This a family celebration and a community project that has gone off the scale and gone International."

Tony dedicates his work to his three daughters gifting each of his three awards to them.

Due to Covid-19 and Tony's ill health the event has been unable to run the last few years but hopes to return on June, 9 next year for the 30th event.

In order for the event to take place Tony requires a sponsorship and is appealing to any businesses who could help sponsor this the dog walk which has become a major event for dog lovers in South Tyneside and beyond as well as providing vital funds for local charities.

He has set up a campaign 'SAVE THE GREAT NORTH DOG WALK' in order for the event to continue.

"He said: "The event has raised millions of pounds over the years and I wish it to continue for as long as I can mentally cope.

"This really is my life and I spend a year putting plans in place for the event to run and I would really hate to see it go because it means so much to me.