As part of Operation Safou, officers raided two addresses on Wednesday, July 26, that were reportledly linked to dealing drugs in the local community.

The first warrant was executed on Bamford Walk where police found a stash of cocaine with a street value of £1,000, as well as £1,180 in cash.

A 41-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Another raid was carried out at a property on Cheshire Grove, where officers seized a significant haul of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with a street value estimated at around £60,000.

Four people have been arrested following two raids in South Shields. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Following the second raid, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four have been released on police bail as investigations continue.

Operation Safou aims to tackle criminality in South Tyneside and Sunderland, with a raid also taking place in the Hylton Castle area of Sunderland on Thursday, July 20.

In the raid, officers discovered a haul of drugs suspected to be amphetamine worth around £1,000.

Police also seized five machetes, an air rifle and BB pistol, alongside imitation police uniform and a riot shield.

A 47-year-old man who was present at the address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Detective Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, has praised officers in the area for continuing to take robust action against suspected criminality.

He said: “This latest activity is just another example of the continued efforts by police across the Force area to stamp out illegal drug supply and organised crime.

“To uncover such a significant amount of drugs with a staggering street value of five figures – as well as a haul of dangerous items and weapons linked to criminality – was a huge win for police and the wider public.

“I would like to thank everyone involved the recent activity, including those in our communities who continue to support us by telling us about suspected criminality in their area.

“No-one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence – so we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us as soon as possible.