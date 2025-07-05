4 people taken to hospital following 5 vehicle incident in Durham

By Adriana Amor
Published 5th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
Four people have been taken to hospital following a five vehicle road traffic incident in Durham

Hallgarth Street in Durham City has been closed in both directions following a five vehicle road traffic incident this afternoon.

Diversions are currently in place via the Whitechurch Traffic lights.

Four people were taken the Royal Victoria Infirmary following the incident.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a five vehicle road traffic incident on Hallgarth Street, Durham at 1.13pm on Saturday 5 July.

“We dispatched five double crewed ambulances, a duty officer, a clinical team leader and three vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Four patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and one taken to University Hospital of North Durham."

