4 people taken to hospital following 5 vehicle incident in Durham

Four people have been taken to hospital following a five vehicle road traffic incident in Durham

Hallgarth Street in Durham City has been closed in both directions following a five vehicle road traffic incident this afternoon.

Diversions are currently in place via the Whitechurch Traffic lights.

Four people were taken the Royal Victoria Infirmary following the incident.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a five vehicle road traffic incident on Hallgarth Street, Durham at 1.13pm on Saturday 5 July.

“We dispatched five double crewed ambulances, a duty officer, a clinical team leader and three vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Four patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and one taken to University Hospital of North Durham."