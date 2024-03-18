Four-month-old baby from South Shields dies following a collision in Lanzarote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four-month-old baby, from South Shields, has died in Lanzarote, Spain, following a collision between a car and a group of pedestrians.

It is reported that two vehicles crashed, resulting in one car mounting the pavement, near the Aqualava Water Park in the popular holiday destination of Playa Blanca on Monday, March 11.

A South Shields baby has died following a collision in Lanzarote, Spain. Photo: Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have stated that the baby's mam, dad and maternal grandparents were among those hurt, along with a mother and daughter from Sweden.

Local media in Lanzarote has reported that the driver of the car was a 23-year-old British woman, who lives on the island.

It is reported that she tested positive for alcohol and drugs following the crash.

Following the incident, the local government, Yaiza City Council, declared two days of mourning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Óscar Noda González, the Mayor of Yaiza, paid tribute to those injured in the incident on social media.

He said: "Concerned by the terrible event that occurred in Playa Blanca, from the Town Hall of Yaiza we express our solidarity with the victims and their families of the multiple hit and run that has taken place this afternoon in Playa Blanca.