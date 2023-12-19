Fowler Street entrance at South Shields Interchange officially reopens to the public

Nexus has confirmed that the Fowler Street entrance of the South Shields Interchange has reopened.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public can now access the South Shields Interchange via the Fowler Street entrance once again, Nexus has confirmed.

Nexus, who managed the facility in South Shields town centre, announced on Monday, December 18, that work on installing the new automatic doors has been completed.

The Fowler Street entrance at South Shields Interchange. Photo: Nexus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fowler Street entrance has been closed since September after it was severely damaged by flooding on the afternoon of the Great North Run.

A spokesperson for Nexus commented: "We are pleased say that the Fowler Street entrance at South Shields Transport Interchange is open again after it was damaged by flooding during a severe rain storm in September.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

"New automatic doors have been installed after they were deluged by a torrent of water on the day of this year's Great North Run.