Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines set to sail from the Port of Tyne throughout 2024

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines have returned to the North East to offer customers a variety of destinations as the 2024 cruise season gets underway.

The cruise operator's smaller ship, the Balmoral, was the first to depart from the Port of Tyne in 2024 on Friday, March 1 - with passengers heading on a nine-night 'In Search of the Northern Lights' cruise.

As part of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' programme for the 2024 season, other destinations from the North East include the Canary Islands, Portugal, Iceland, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean islands.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, has given an insight into what customers in the North East can expect for the company's offering this year.

The Balmoral will be sailing from the Port of Tyne throughout 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “We are delighted to have returned to Newcastle for another busy cruising schedule for 2024, and in particular, to be the first cruise line to sail from the Port of Tyne this year.

“Guests joining us can look forward to a host of specially-timed cruises on board our smaller-sized ship Balmoral where they can embrace the local way of life, seek out native wildlife and witness spectacular natural phenomena.

“Opportunities in our hand-crafted itineraries include the chance to see the Midnight Sun, visit the Norwegian Fjords when the waterfalls are at their strongest in the Norwegian fjords and seek out the Perseid Meteor Shower.

“Whether guests are sailing for the first, fifth or fifteenth time, there truly is a wonderful variety of cruises to suit everyone.”

Jak Johnston, international passenger terminal manager at the Port of Tyne, expressed his joy at welcoming the cruise operator back to the region.

He added: “We are thrilled to welcome Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines back to Newcastle for another exciting season of cruising from the Port of Tyne.

“Our friendly team is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to provide exceptional service and ensure unforgettable experiences for all passengers.

“With our warm and renowned North East hospitality, guests can expect nothing short of a welcoming and memorable journey as they embark on their adventures with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from Newcastle.”

A number of upcoming cruises from the North East in 2024 include:

Balmoral’s nine-night ‘Natural Wonders of Iceland’ cruise, departing on April 17. Prices start from £1,299 per person.

Balmoral’s five-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords in Five Nights’ cruise, departing on May 3. Prices start from £749 per person.

Balmoral’s 14-night ‘Rugged and Remote Spitsbergen with the Midnight Sund’ cruise, departing on June 12. Prices start from £2,099 per person.

Balmoral’s 19-night ‘Exploring the Islands of the Mediterranean’ cruise, departing on September 14. Prices start from £2,699 per person.

Balmoral’s 10-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ cruise, departing on October 10. Prices start from £1,399 per person.