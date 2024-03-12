Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils its new 2025/26 programme from the Port of Tyne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cruise operator Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has revealed its programme for voyages leaving the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, for 2025/26.

The brand new programme promises customers that they can "embrace the local way of life, seek out native wildlife and witness spectacular natural wonders".

The cruise operator has stated that the destinations from the North East have been "carefully curated" for customers.

Destinations for the new programme include the Mediterranean and North Africa, the Baltic, Arctic Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the British Isles and far-flung gems in the Caribbean, South America, Africa and Australia.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines have announced a programme of voyages that The Balmoral will make from the Port of Tyne in 2025 and 2026. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, has given potential customers in the North East an insight into what they could experience.

He said: “This has been a phenomenal programme for our team of Journey Planners to curate, as it will see our fleet of smaller-sized ships visit all seven continents of the world.

“Guests who join us on board in 2025 and 2026 can expect to see some breath taking scenery including eye-catching fjord mountains, dramatic coastlines, icebergs, remote islands and beautiful bays.

“They can visit captivating cities, fairy tale castles and charming old towns packed with ornate and striking architecture and experience natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun, stunning sunsets and flowers in bloom at the very best time to see them.

“Some of the highlights include chances to visit the beautiful Norwegian Fjords in the spring, when the waterfalls are at their strongest; to see fields of lavender and sunflowers in bloom in the French Riviera and enjoy a world cruise discovering idyllic islands and cities rich in culture.”

Mark Stoner, chief financial officer at the Port of Tyne, has welcomed the site's continued work with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

He commented: “The Port of Tyne is delighted to continue to work with Fred. Olsen to deliver attractive cruise options to and from the North East of England.

“Last year over 500,000 passengers passed through the Port’s International Passenger Terminal, supporting a thriving regional tourism sector in and around the North East and its associated world-leading attractions.”

The company's smaller ships will sail from the Port of Tyne, with guests also able to take part in a number of specially-curated activities while on board the ships.

Some of the highlights of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' 2025/26 programme from the Port of Tyne include:

Balmoral’s 11-night L2521 ‘French Rivers with Normandy and Bordeaux’ cruise, departing on August 28, 2025. Prices start from £1,699 per person.

Balmoral’s 59-night L2523N ‘Mediterranean Grand Voyage’ cruise, departing on September 15, 2025. Prices start from £7,099 per person.

Balmoral’s seven-night L2610 ‘Mountains and Fjords of Norway’ cruise, departing on April 16, 2026. Prices start from £1,199 per person.