Free firework displays to return to South Shields - Everything you need to know

Fireworks are coming back to South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park have announced that they will be bringing back firework displays to the borough this autumn.

The highly anticipated 2025 shows are titled ‘Anthems in The Sky’ and ‘Fireworks Euphoria’ and will be launched along the South Shields sea front.

This is everything you need to know:

When will the displays take place?

The firework displays will take place on Sunday, November 2, along the South Shields sea front.

The displays will begin at 6pm and 8pm - with the fireworks being launched from behind the skatepark, on Sea Road.

There will be plenty of great viewing spots to chance the impressive displays along the seafront.

Will the displays cost?

South Tyneside Council and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park have confirmed that the displays will be completely free to attend.

However, there will be plenty of food stalls and outdoor rides that will cost should you choose to get fully involved in the festivities.

A full line up of food hasn’t been revealed but organisers have confirmed that there will be hot chocolates and fresh doughnuts available on the evening.

Where can I park?

The roads surrounding the seafront are expected to be busy so those attending the displays are asked to plan attend.

Anyone attending the event by car are asked to use the designated car parks along the seafront or in South Shields town centre.

There will be additional car parking available in Bents Park.

Motorists should follow signage and allow extra time for travel and parking.

Can I bring my own sparklers?

To ensure the health and safety of everyone attending the event, members of the public are not allowed to bring their own fireworks or sparklers.

For their own safety, members of the public are asked to leave all pets at home.

Full details of the event can be found at: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/rides-and-attractions/fireworks/.