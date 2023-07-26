Free football festival for kids backed by the Lionesses coming to North East

This week McDonald’s is hosting its free football festival for 5-11-year-olds at their Metrocentre store.

Families will be able to take part in the introductory sessions under the guidance of top coaches and test their skills in various challenges including passing and goalkeeping.

A McDonald's Football Festival Event at George Square, on May 29, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The football-themed family events will celebrate the summer of sport in style, with more kids than ever feeling inspired to take up football this summer.

Local Franchisee Ahmed Kahn who is a long-standing supporter of grassroots football in the area said: “I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate this amazing Fun Football Festival for children in the Newcastle area. These sessions offer children an amazing way to get into football, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

I am delighted to be able to help fund McDonald’s Fun Football in Newcastle offering a huge number of kids from a diverse range of backgrounds the opportunity to spend their weekends participating in sport and making new friends.”

Find the Fun Foorball Festival at the Metrocentre on 29th July.

