Freezing forecast for South Tyneside as Met Office warnings run until Monday

Ice Flurries of sleet and wild winds have hit South Tyneside - and the cold weather is set to continue in the borough for a little while longer.

Met Office forecasters are predicting overnight temperatures to get below freezing heading into tomorrow, with 2°C being the maximum we'll see on Sunday.

A Yellow alert is in place for the whole North East region, warning people of snow and ice.

A further warning has been set for Monday morning for ice only.

Temperatures are expected to feel colder than the forecast 3°C and 4°C - so make sure you wrap up warm when you're out and about.

It's due to get slightly milder at the start of this coming week, with highs of 7°C and 8°C forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Picture: Stephen Moran.

Walking on the beach at South Shields today.

Feeling the chill on South Tyneside.

Have you been out and about today?

