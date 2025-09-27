South Shields Marine School

A hospital ship has helped Cameroonian-born Denise Ngum fulfil her long-held ambition of becoming a maritime electrician, leading her to train at the world-class South Shields Marine School.

Now working as a Third Electrical Technical Officer with Explora Journey cruise ships, Denise’s journey began in 2016 after graduating from the College of Technology in Buea, Cameroon, where she was one of just seven women in a class of 45.

Despite completing her studies, Denise struggled to find employment due to a lack of hands-on experience. “I hoped to get an internship because I wanted to get hands-on skills. But the internships available were mostly theoretical,” she said. “I decided I had to gain a skill that could help me afford my basic needs, so I learnt sewing at a women's empowerment centre.

“I bought a sewing machine and started making clothes.”

Determined to make use of her qualification, she also returned to her former secondary school to teach electrical skills. “My previous teachers were very happy to have seen me graduate and then come back as a teacher so they gladly gave me that opportunity,” she said. “I was the first female electrical teacher in the college at the time.”

Encouraged by her pastor

In 2017, Denise learned that Mercy Ships, a charity providing life-changing surgeries on board its hospital ships, would be visiting Cameroon. A single electrical position was open on the day crew team, but she initially hesitated to apply.

“I had never heard about Mercy Ships before,” said Denise. “I decided to apply to work in the galley because being a woman, I just didn’t think I stood a chance of getting the one electrician role.”

Encouraged by her pastor to apply based on her qualifications, Denise submitted an application and was offered the electrician role after an interview. “When I heard I had got the position as an electrician on board I just couldn’t believe it. I was so excited,” she recalled.

At 28, she joined the Africa Mercy in 2018 and immediately thrived in the electrical department. “By the grace of God I was able to prove myself. They are open to everyone, male or female; everyone is equal to them. I loved being able to work as an electrician, doing the work that I had studied so hard for.”

Hands-on skills

After the ship’s 10-month stay in Cameroon ended, Denise was invited to remain on board as a full-time electrician. She went on to serve with Mercy Ships for seven years, working in Guinea, Madagascar, Senegal, Tenerife, South Africa, and Ghana.

During this time, she was encouraged to pursue formal training as an Electrical Technical Officer and was offered the opportunity to study in the UK. Before beginning the intensive course, Denise joined the newer Global Mercy ship to become familiar with its more modern systems.

“The Africa Mercy is an old ferry, so I wasn’t used to the modern systems,” she explained. “I joined the Global Mercy so that I could learn some of the new systems. I gained more hands-on skills modifying some electrical boards with the supervision of the Chief Electrician, such as the steriliser machine.”

Excited but nervous

In 2022, she flew to the UK to study at South Shields Marine School, just outside Newcastle. “I was pretty excited but scared and nervous at the same time. That year was a huge opportunity for me and I knew I must not make any mistakes. I was not prepared for the cold though and didn’t have enough warm clothes!”

While the local community was welcoming, Denise found the course challenging, particularly because of language barriers and strong regional accents. “Some of my classmates were Chief Electricians and more senior, so feeling completely out of my depth, I whispered a desperate prayer: ‘Lord, please help me. I really need to succeed.’”

Her solution was to record every lecture on her phone and replay them repeatedly until she had grasped each concept. “My lecturers were surprised to see me recording the lectures but in the end it led to good conversations. They wanted to hear all about Mercy Ships and were so supportive of me.”

Best studying experience I’ve ever had

“My time at South Shields Marine School was the best studying experience I’ve ever had. I returned to Mercy Ships fuelled with knowledge and experience. Both the practical experience and the learning I gained were so good.”

Now 35, Denise is employed as a Third Electrical Technical Officer and credits her success to the opportunity provided by Mercy Ships.

“I would never have dreamt of getting the opportunity to study to become an Electrical Technical Officer,” she said. “Mercy Ships opened up a whole new experience for me and I’m so grateful. They gave me knowledge and shaped my perspective.”

In the last year alone, Mercy Ships has supported around 850 African nationals to serve on board, providing access to training in healthcare, hospitality and maritime industries — helping to launch careers like Denise’s across the continent.